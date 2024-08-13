StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 13th August: Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Jhanak

StarPlus shows rule the TRP charts with engaging new storylines and intense dramas. We have compiled the latest updates from shows such as Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Jhanak in one place.

1) Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) becomes alone at home, and Brijesh takes the chance to molest her. Deepika falls to the ground, and Brijesh tries to touch her inappropriately. That’s when Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) notices this and enters the house, breaking the door. Chirag saves Deepika from Brijesh. He beats Brijesh, making him fall.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ashika comes to Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) house and questions about the girl he is getting married to. But Bhagyashree doesn’t allow Ashika to enter the house, nor does she reveal the bride’s name. Bhagyashree taunts Ashika. On the other hand, Sai gives a beautiful gift to Savi (Bhavika Sharma), which says ‘World’s Best Mom.’ Later, Ashika meets Savi, and she is surprised. When she sees the gifted mug at Savi’s house, she gets emotional and finds out about Rajat and Savi’s marriage.

3) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) prepares to marry Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) at Radhakrishna temple. He dances in happiness while the Poddar family reaches the temple. Armaan calls Abhira asking her about her whereabouts. Abhira reveals she is on her way. But then Armaan gets a call, leaving him shocked to hear about Abhira’s kidnap. He breaks down in tears, and family members support him. Dadisa kidnaps Abhira and blindfolds her. But Abhira gets that Dadisa only did this. Later, Armaan and Rohit go in search of Abhira.

4) Jhanak

In a surprising turn of events, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab), after losing the dance competition, Aditya Seal, offers her a job opportunity. But Jhanak denies emphasizing that when she first came to the city, she found a way for herself on her own. Aditya makes Jhanak understand that he will be doing a movie soon, so he wants her to take the opportunity to audition for the role. Jhanak agrees, while Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) gets jealous of Aditya and Jhanak’s closeness.