StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 23rd August 2024: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha To Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

StarPlus’s TV serials rank at the top of the TRP charts and make headlines. We’ve gathered all the major updates in one place, covering everything from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha to Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) become happy as they embark on a new journey. As the engagement ceremony begins, Abhira makes a grand entry showcasing her love for Armaan, entering the ceremony in a victim box. Everyone enjoys the special entry and Abhira and Armaan’s special performance. Everyone dances their heart out during the engagement ceremony while Abhira and Armaan become distressed. Ruhi knows about it as she holds the real ring in her hand, but during the dance, she loses it, and Abhira gets suspicious. Seeing what new drama unfolds during the engagement ceremony will be interesting.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode of Udne ki Aasha, Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Sachin gets ready as Krishna, while Sailee becomes Radha. On the other hand, Renuka shares the heart-melting story of Devi Janki, who gave her son to someone else. As Renuka shares this story, Sachin gets emotional, and Renuka offers her open arms a hug, creating an emotional scene.

3) Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua

In Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, the audience will witness a new twist when Deepika’s (Aditi Tripathi) stepmother makes her work even during Deepika’s fasts without water. Deepika’s stepmother and grandmother make her suffer, and then Deepika’s father takes her out to get her married to Dr. Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) in the temple without telling anyone.