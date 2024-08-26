Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest updates of 26 August about your favorite StarPlus shows, including Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jhanak.

StarPlus’s TV serials are at the top of the TRP charts, making headlines with interesting dramas. We have gathered all the major updates in one place, covering everything from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jhanak.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After Savi (Bhavika Sharma) wins the custody case against Ashika, Sai questions everyone about the Janmashtami celebrations. Family members prepare for Krishna’s birthday, during which Sai takes Krishna’s avatar, and Savi becomes Yashoda Maiya. Later, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) teaches Sai to make laddoos. However, the audience will see a major twist during the Janmashtami celebrations when Harsh reveals a shocking truth to Rajat.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a surprising turn of events, after the engagement ceremony, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) come close and get lost in a romantic moment. Abhira talks about different types of kisses, which leaves Armaan surprised. Later, Abhira meets Ruhi and warns her. Abhira clarifies that Ruhi can talk to her regardless of the matter, as Abhira makes all the decisions. Abhira also prohibits her from planning her honeymoon before asking her.

3) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) screams Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) with happiness, and she surprises him on his birthday, bringing Adhya back. Anuj and Adhya become happy seeing each other. Anupama leaves from there, but Adhya calls her. However, at the end, Anupama faints, intensifying the scene.

4) Jhanak

After Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) denies accepting Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) child, Arshi decides to leave. Aniruddha tries to stop her, but time Shrishti also questions her. On the other hand, Jhanak decides to get the DNA test after the baby is born.

5) Udne Ki Aasha

Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) have a heated argument. Sailee questions Sachin for not consulting her before making any decision. Sachin denies sharing anything with Sailee, but Sailee confronts him. Later, Sachin shares his plan to get Aakash and Juhi married, leaving Sailee shocked.