StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 2nd August: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows are making headlines by leading the TRP charts. The new storylines, compelling plot developments, and unexpected twists captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in one place.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Ashika meets Savi in Saisha’s school; later, Bhagyashree and Tara also come to Saisha’s school to meet Savi. But they see Ashika sitting with Savi and Bhagyashree, and Tara listens to their conversation. Later, Ashika is shocked to see them in the school and alleges that they both are spamming and commenting on her. Later, Bhagyashree gets angry and tries to hit her, but Ashika hides behind Savi and tries to protect her. Suddenly, the scale accidentally hits Savi. By seeing this, Rajat gets angry and aids her wound, creating romantic moments.

Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Bala taking care of Anuj. Suddenly, Bala gets a call and holds Anuj’s shawl to hold him. Later, Anuj sees that Adhya is playing with a small girl. He also sees that Adhya is calling Anuj, and he enters the Shah’s area and hugs Adhya, but the twist is that Adhya is shown as not Adhya. It is imagination. Anuj accidentally hugs a different girl and calls her Adhya. Later, Vanraj comes there and takes a small kid from him and punches Anuj, and Anupama comes to Anuj and saves him. Later, Leela mocks Anupama and says if they want to stay with Anuj in Asha Bhawan, they have to take care of him because the Shah doesn’t want any problem with them and comments on it. Later, Anuj gets emotional, talks about Adhya, and suddenly blames Anupamaa for leaving him because of her Adhya. By listening to this, Anupama is shocked.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Armaan (Rohit Purohit) comes to Goneka’s house, talks to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), and asks for another chance for her marriage with Rohit. Ruhi replies that she is moving to the US and that this is the last meeting with Armaan. By listening to this, Armaan is shocked. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tells Rohit that Ruhi has decided that she wants to divorce him, and she is shifting to the US forever. By listening to this, Rohit and Kaveri are shocked. Later, Kaveri listens to Rohit and Abhira’s conversation and states that this situation is happening because of Abhira and comments on it. By listening to this, Abhira gets emotional.