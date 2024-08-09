StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 9th August: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows are dominating the TRP charts with their engaging new storylines. We have compiled all the latest updates from shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak to Anupamaa in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) increases Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit’s (Romiit Raaj) misunderstandings. While sleeping, Ruhi pretends to see a dream where she murmurs, ‘Rohit, don’t leave me.’ Rohit notices this, and he wakes Ruhi, who acts like she got scared and hugs Rohit. As Ruhi hugs Rohit, he sees Armaan passing through his room, which angers Rohit. Rohit fumes in anger and decides to confront Armaan, but Ruhi stops him. Later, Ruhi knowingly goes in front of Armaan to take the medicine box where Armaan insists on treating her hand. Rohit sees this and creates a big scene blaming Armaan. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) warns Ruhi and stays alert from her cunning plan.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) gets ready for the engagement ceremony and looks pretty, wearing a silk lehenga set given by Isha. But Bhagyashree doesn’t like that, and she questions her choice. Soon, Bhosle and Thakkar’s family indulge in an argument. Thakkar’s family demanded their choice as they won Thug of War. But Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) disappearance becomes a topic of concern, and Savi herself steps out to find him.

3) Jhanak

In the surprising turn of events, Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) gets a call from Arshi (Chandni Sharma), who reveals that Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) took drugs to enhance her performance. And she also shares that she won’t be able to participate now. On the other hand, Rudra reveals the truth to Aniruddha that Jhanak has been targeted by many here, along with Brij Bhushan.

4) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) cries as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) doesn’t support her in finding Adhya. On the other hand, Anuj visualizes Adhya in an electricity box and comes closer to it. In contrast, Meenu becomes a victim of ragging by seniors in college, where Sagar comes to rescue her. Anupama gets a hint about Anuj being in danger.