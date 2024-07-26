StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Udne Ki Aasha

StarPlus shows are making headlines by leading the TRP charts. The new storylines, compelling plot developments, and unexpected twists captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in one place.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

In a surprising turn of events, Roshini slaps Badu for stealing something from the house. Sailee (Neha Harsora) confronts Roshini, but Renuka bashes her, blaming her for stealing money. However, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) enters the scene, takes Sailee’s stand, and asks Badu to leave. On the other hand, Sachin knows that Tejas is the real thief. It will be interesting to see how Sachin unveils the truth.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira’s master plan brings Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit (Romiit Raaj) close. As Aryan’s senior beat him in the school. He shares this with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Abhira comes with a master plan. She plans to defeat Aryan’s seniors in the Kabbadi game by taking Armaan and Rohit’s help. Soon, the Poddar family comes as a team to plan against the Desi Boys. During the game, Armaan And Rohit’s closeness increases, and they hug each other in the end.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a surprising turn of events, Ashika comes to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and tries to manipulate her with her fake tears. Later, when Sai comes, Ashika asks the little girl to come near her mother, but she runs to Savi. Ashika begs Sai to go home with her, but she denies it. Meanwhile, Savi is shocked by Sai’s reaction toward Ashika.