Suhagan Chudail Serial Twist: Deeya on a mission; Moksh joins hands with Deeya

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen the engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) getting to see the real face of Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) when she was trying to kill Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy). Moksh saw Nishigandha in her Chudail avatar, and later transformed into a beautiful avatar. He was shocked to know of this and confided about it to Deeya. Deeya was relieved that Moksh found out the truth.

The upcoming episode will see the would-be bride and groom being ready for the pre-wedding ritual. Deeya will come in disguise as part of the dance troupe and will be seen dancing around Moksh. During the dance, Deeya will take Moksh along with her and make him dance with her. Also, Deeya will give a tulsi lep to Moksh and will ask him to put it on Nishigandha’s palm which will make her lose one of the powers.

Moksh will do so and Nishigandha will feel a burning sensation running up her hand.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 24 27th June

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.