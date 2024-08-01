Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Deeya desires to sacrifice her love; will she unite Moksh with Nishigandha?

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen shocking twists with the past being revealed of Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) and Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy). As we know, Nishigandha was in love with a bangle-seller simpleton boy Shantanu. Shalakha who looked like Deeya was the one who separated them and got Nishigandha killed. Shantanu took his life as he did not want a life without Nishigandha.

The upcoming episode will see a total shift in story with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) also recollecting his past, and realizing that he was Shantanu in his last birth. Deeya will also dress up like Shalakha and will try to make Moksh remember his past.

Moksh will recollect his past eventually. Deeya earlier planned to find out the soul of Shantanu and get it united with Nishigandha.

Will Deeya take the same route? The story plot is certainly turning interesting with the Suhagan Chudail now finding her love in Moksh who is her past lover, Shantanu. It will be engaging to see how Deeya who was Shalakha in her earlier birth, will handle this tough situation.

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.