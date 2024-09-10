Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Moksh expressing his love for Nishigandha. Nishigandha will make a big sacrifice, while Shalakha will return as Deeya.

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) blaming Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) for the attack on Rachana which has put Rachana and her unborn child in danger. Nishigandha did not know how it happened but decided to cure Rachana and her kid. She went to a different world where she got a solution for the cure. However, Mahasur asked her to pay a big price, that of leaving Moksh forever and transforming into a stone. She agreed for it thinking of Rachana’s well-being.

The upcoming episode will see Nishigandha getting back with the jewel that can heal Rachana. She will seek one last chance to redeem things with Moksh. Nishigandha will heal Rachana and her kid and make them fine.

Moksh who would be grateful to Nishigandha will finally confess his love for her. However, Nishigandha, as promised to Mahasur, would be leaving the world forever. She will want to spend time with Moksh. They will get romantic after which she will bid adieu to him. Meanwhile, Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy), who would know of Nishigandha’s sacrifice, will get back to Moksh’s life as Deeya.

Will Moksh be able to save Nishigandha?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.