Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Moksh faces a close-to-death situation; Nishigandha gets intimate to save him

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) doing all that it takes to save Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) from all the impending dangers. She was aware of Mahasur’s possible attack on Moksh and always guarded him. We saw how Nishigandha tried to eject out the poison from Jyotsna’s body by putting herself in danger. The track going on saw Moksh eating an apple poisoned by Mahasur which caused his body temperature to flare up, causing a fierce fire-like situation erupting in his body.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh struggle to cope with his body hitting high temperatures. Nishigandha will decide to lower her body temperature and make herself cold. She will get close and intimate with Moksh and transfer her chillness into Moksh’s body so that his burning temperature can weaken. Moksh will get alright in some time, but the lowering of temperature in her body will make Nishigandha weak. She will have burn marks on her body after absorbing Moksh’s body heat but will move away into her room to cool herself down.

What will happen next?

