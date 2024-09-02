Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Moksh remembering Deeya and blaming Nishigandha for her demise. Read this track information here at IWMBuzz.com.

Suhagan Chudail that Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen Shalakha being on the verge of being coaxed by Mahasur to become the Suhagan Chudail. He wants to defeat Nishigandha and make Shalakha the chudail with all powers. We have also seen Nishigandha’s (Nia Sharma) sacrifice in saving the life of Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) and his mother Jyotsna. We saw Moksh doing the needful by saving Nishigandha and bringing her back from the other world.

The upcoming episode will see Nishigandha getting drawn towards Moksh. However, Moksh will prefer to stay at a distance, and will tell Nishigandha that he has loved only one girl in his life, and that is Deeya. He will remember Deeya and will feel bad. He will tell Nishigandha that whenever he sees her, he is remembered of the fact that Deeya is not there with him, only because Nishigandha entered his life and ruined it. Nishigandha though, will tell Moksh that there will come a day when Moksh will accept her as the way she is, in the form of a witch.

Meanwhile, there will be the new twist of Shalakha becoming the new Chudail.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.