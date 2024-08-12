Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Nishigandha and Deeya doublecross Kaalsarpika’s plan; get hold of the Naagmani

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen the entry of Juhi Bajwa as the Ichhadhari Naagin who wants the Shringaar of Nishigandha (Nia Sharma). As we know, Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) is fighting for his life, and the task is cut out before Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) and Nishigandha, as they need to secure the Naagmani which will help in Moksh’s recovery. We wrote about Nishigandha and Deeya joining hands to go to the Naaglok to secure the mani.

The upcoming episode will see them face the Icchadhari Naagin Kaal Sarpika in order to get the mani. However, Deeya will be surprised to find Maasa in Naaglok as a Naagin. Later, it will be revealed by Nishigandha that the real Maasa was kept captive by Kaalsarpika in order to get the shringaar. Nishigandha will reveal how along with Deeya, she had faked keeping the shringaar back home, while she had made the shringaar vanish into thin air and had placed fake jewels in its place.

Deeya will use her power against Kaalsarpika and defeat her. Nishigandha and Deeya will lay their hands on the Naagmani. They will now want to get back with it in order to save Moksh.

Will Kaalsarpika stop them from leaving with the Mani?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.