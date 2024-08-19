Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Nishigandha challenges Moksh; Moksh hates her

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) sacrificing her life for the betterment of Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan). We saw Moksh mourning the loss of Deeya, and showing his anger on Nishigandha (Nia Sharma). He told Nishigandha that he never loved her and wanted to save Deeya from her instead.

We also saw Nishigandha being thrown out of Moksh’s house. However, Nishigandha stood tall to protect Moksh from all problems.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh continuing to miss Deeya. The family will also be worried about Jyotsna’s fading health. Moksh will be attacked by Mahasur too, which Nishigandha will handle and save him. Nishigandha will try to protect Moksh in all ways possible, and this will enrage Moksh all the more. He will have a verbal altercation with Nishigandha that he hates her. Nishigandha will challenge him and will tell him that there will come a day when Moksh will confess his love for her.

Will Nishigandha win Moksh’s love?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.