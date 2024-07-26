Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Nishigandha Denies To Leave Bhu Lok, Deeya Gets Shocked

Colors TV’s popular show Suhagan Chudail, produced by Peninsula Pictures, has witnessed engaging drama with Deeya (Debchandrima Singja Roy) and Nishigandha’s (Nia Sharma) soul on the way to get Moksha. Nishigandha once again burned in a fire tied around a tree on the Vat Savitri occasion, just like 208 years ago. While Deeya also battles for life due to the connection of Agnisutra with Nishigandha. Soon, Deeya’s soul leaves her body, and she reaches a beach on a dark night, where she meets a person who reveals that after death, people have to go through this lake to leave behind all the attractions to get Moksha. Soon, Nishigandha also comes to the same place but refuses to get Moksha.

In the upcoming episode, Deeya questions why Nishigandha does not want to get Moksha. However, Nishigandha ignores her and steps ahead, but Deeya tries to take her hand. As Deeya holds Nishigandha’s hand, she sees visuals of her life 208 years ago. Deeya sees that Nishigandha used to love someone. But during that, she was forced to marry the King of the place because of her beauty.

However, Nishigandha refused to marry him, and she ran away. The King traced her, and Nishigandha killed the King during the fight. After that, Deeya blamed her for killing the King and said she had done black magic. Due to this, people burnt Nishigandha alive. Deeya Gets shocked to know that Nishigandha became a Chudail because of her.