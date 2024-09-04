Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Shalakha casting her evil spell around Nishigandha and Moksh's family. She will create a tragedy in the house.

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) trying to mould Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) into the family as their daughter-in-law. However, the entry of Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy) into Moksh’s household is set to ruin the good doings of Nishigandha. As we know, Nishigandha healed Jyotsna and also saved Moksh from danger. However, on the night of all troubles, when Chudail’s power will get uncontrollable, Nishigandha seeks Moksh’s help to keep her protected. At the same time, the family is celebrating the pregnancy news of Rachana, Moksh’s sister.

The upcoming episode will see Shalakha who has entered into the house as a bangle-seller, casting her evil spell. She will be present to ruin things for Nishigandha on the special night. However, Nishigandha with the help of Moksh, will try to ward off the danger of unleashing her deadly powers. She will go into the room and lock herself in huge chains so that she does not commit any bad acts. However, Shalakha will attack Rachana and will make her fall. She will harm her so much that she will be on the verge of losing her baby.

Will Nishigandha be blamed for Rachana’s tragedy?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.