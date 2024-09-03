Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Shalakha taking the avatar of the Suhagan Chudail and entering the house of Moksh with evil plans. Read it here.

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) starting to trust and believe in Nishigandha (Nia Sharma). However, he keeps his distance from Nishigandha, as he is aware of being drawn towards her. Nishigandha has cured Jyotsna, and Moksh and his family are grateful to her.

We saw how Mahasur wished to recreate Suhagan Chudail, this time in Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy). He was all set to control Shalakha’s actions and wished to destroy Nishigandha.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh’s family being happy with Moksh’s sister getting pregnant. A function will be held at home for her, for which Nishigandha will lock herself and will not get down. Amidst this, Shalakha will be seen entering the house as a bangle seller. She will woo the ladies in the house with her bangle collection, and will be called inside the house. Shalakha’s aim will be to deplete Nishigandha’s powers.

What will happen now?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.