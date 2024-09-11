Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Shalakha woos Moksh as Deeya; Moksh senses Nishigandha in problem

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy) returning into Moksh’s (Zayn Ibad Khan) life as Deeya. On the other hand, Nishigandha saved Rachana’s life and went back to Mahasur to sacrifice herself before him. He wanted her to forget Moksh forever. Nishigandha spent quality time with Moksh before she left.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh being restless for Nishigandha even in the presence of Deeya. Deeya will fake pain in her chest owing to the injury and will seek Moksh’s attention. She will draw Moksh closer to her and will try to get physical with him. However, Moksh’s mind will be loitering, worrying about Nishigandha’s absence.

Ultimately, when Shalakha who is in the guise of Deeya, will try to woo Moksh, he will break free and will want to go and help Nishigandha, as he will feel she is in danger. Meanwhile, Nishigandha will be auctioned by Mahasur, which will put her under major problem.

What will happen now? Will Moksh be able to save Nishigandha?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.