Suhagan Chudail Spoiler: Nishigandha gets injured; Moksh shows his concern towards her

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) being trapped amidst the souls that she has killed. We saw her seeking help and getting unconscious. Amidst this, Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) found a way to get Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) treated for his psychological issues created by Nishigandha’s hypnotism. She took him to a psychiatrist who tried to get the truth out of Moksh.

The upcoming episode will see Nishigandha warding off many problems and coming back to the haveli. She will be brought home and will be injured. Nishigandha would have attacked the psychiatrist and would have brought Moksh away from Deeya’s grasp. In order to get sympathy for herself, Nishigandha will pretend to be injured and unwell. Moksh will take care of her, and show his concern for her.

On the other hand, Nishigandha will continue to brainwash Moksh’s family against Deeya. Nishigandha will be ready with her next plan to belittle Deeya.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 13 12th June Written Episode Update

Deeya decided to take Moksh to a psychiatrist who could cure him of the hypnotic effects that Nishigandha had created. However, Deeya tried to look for a way to take Moksh. Meanwhile, Nishigandha was trapped and looked for help.

What will happen now?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.