Suman Indori Serial Upcoming Twist: Suman gets to know the truth; fights for justice

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Suman’s (Ashnoor Kaur) mother being hospitalized after meeting with an accident on the road. In fact, Kritika (Sambhabana Mohanty) was the one driving the car, but Devika (Anita Hassanandani) manipulated Teerth (Zain Imam) to believe that it was the driver who was behind the steering. Teerth helped Suman and her mother and took great care of them in the hospital. Suman’s mother was grateful to Teerth for the help rendered.

The upcoming episode will, however, see Suman unearthing the truth. She will meet the driver’s pregnant wife and will learn from her that both she and her husband were at the hospital at the time the accident happened. Suman will be shocked to know that the driver took the onus on himself and accepted of committing the accident owing to the fear he had of his bosses. Suman will immediately feel that Teerth did it to gain a good image in front of people. She will take her people and will protest in front of Teerth’s house. They will call out slogans against Teerth which will surprise Teerth. Devika will yet again force Teerth to stay out of it and will claim that she will handle the case. Devika will intend to keep Teerth unaware of her sister’s mistake.

What will happen next?

