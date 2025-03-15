Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vikram dumps Malini Bua in a bag; Will Suman find out?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) and Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) having a moment during Holi at Arjun’s party, where they were under the effect of Bhang. In his semi-conscious state, Teerth blurted out the truth to Suman that his father Chandrakant was involved in her brother Rishi’s death, and hence he took it upon himself so that his father was saved. However, Suman would have slept by then, and would have heard only the part where Teerth told that he was innocent and was just following the orders of Devika.

At home, Vikram (Angd Hasija) showed his dominance as he tried to overpower Suman’s thoughts by telling her not to believe that Teerth was innocent. He asked her not to go to Teerth’s house. As we know, Malini Bua saw a glimpse of Vikram’s obsessive behaviour and also saw the tattoo of Suman’s name on his back.

The upcoming episode will see Malini Bua trying to tell Suman the truth when Vikram will manipulate Bua and will threaten her, make her unconscious and lock her inside a big suitcase. He will tell Suman that he had got a call from Bua that she is staying at her friend’s place and wanted the box to be delivered there. It will be interesting to see how Bua will be saved from this attack.

What will happen now?

COLORS’ show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.