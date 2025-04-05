Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman exposes Chandrakant Mittal; Teerth stands shocked

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen major drama with Chandrakant Mittal being extremely selfish in saving himself without even thinking of his family and son Teerth Mittal (Zain Imam). As we know, Chandrakant and Devika have been hand in hand in the dirty games they have been playing. Suman got to know that they had their hands dirty in the killing of Rishi. While she wanted to expose Chandrakant Mittal and Devika, Teerth believed that his father was being trapped in it by Devika. We saw Chandrakant shoot at Teerth accidentally when he was about to shoot Suman. We also saw him fake a heart attack when Suman was determined to get Chandrakant arrested.

The upcoming episode will see Suman struggling to make Teerth believe that his father is wrong. While Teerth will not believe in Suman’s stories, he will also categorically tell her that if she proves that her father is involved with Devika, he will support Suman. This will give confidence to Suman to expose the truth. Suman will be called into Chandrakant’s room by Devika to strike a deal. When Suman will come, Chandrakant will try to frame her and will get Teerth to come there. But Suman will have the upper hand as she will show proof to Chandrakant’s fraud to Teerth.

What will Teerth do now? How will he react?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.