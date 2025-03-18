Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman kisses Teerth; expresses her sincere love

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen Suman’s (Ashnoor Kaur) struggle to get closer to the truth that Teerth (Zain Imam) has been telling for five years. As we know, she got ample proof that indicated Teerth’s hand not being there in her brother Rishi’s death. This gave rise to the question as to why Teerth lied to her when he was madly in love with her. Suman decided to question Teerth about it. However, Teerth did not give up on his determination to save his family’s image. Akhil, though, wanted Teerth to come out of the false accusation and wanted to reveal the truth to Suman. However, Teerth stopped his brother. Teerth took the drastic decision of throwing Suman out of the house, in order to keep his father’s secret hidden.

The upcoming episode will see Suman being dragged out of the house by Teerth. To stop him, Suman will express her love in front of the entire family and will kiss Teerth on his lips. Teerth will be dumbfounded at this sudden love burst from Suman. It will be an interesting phase in the story as Suman will now take the upper hand in their relationship and will uncover the love of Teerth and the reason behind his stand.

Will the love story start now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.