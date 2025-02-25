Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman on a mission to save Rishi; Teerth supports her in her ordeals

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Devika (Anita Hassanandani) orchestrating the mobile blast in Rishi’s room which led to him having an asthma attack. Rishi’s life was in danger after he inhaled a lot of poisonous fumes from the mobile blast that failed his lungs. Suman lost her hope as a mother when Geetanjali asked her to be brave and pray for her son’s long life at the Uma Maheshwar temple by doing special puja. Suman undertook the divine walk up to the temple to pray for Rishi’s life.

The upcoming episode will see Vikram volunteering to accompany Suman on this tough ordeal-filled journey up to the temple. However, Suman will refuse to take him along, saying that he need not take up any responsibility for Rishi. Suman will carry the sacred water on her head, and walk all her way to the temple. The path will be filled with problems, but Suman will be determined to cross this hurdle and come back victorious, having prayed for Rishi’s long life. Teerth will be seen going along with her, in this journey and supporting her through all ordeals.

Will Suman and Teerth’s togetherness on this mission help Rishi?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.