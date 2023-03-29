Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen shocking twists with Veer (Karan Kundrra) getting into a state of shock after not finding Kavya inside the cave. While he was adamant and did not want to get out of the cave, Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) and especially Isha’s (Reem Shaikh) soft words made Veer come out of the cave right before it got closed.

The coming episode will see Armaan trying to keep the truth away from Isha about her mother’s identity. On the other hand, Veer will be mad at not finding Kavya. Isha will start her search of finding her birth mother. Malini, her aunt will show her the pictures of Sudha and Trisha during their younger days. This will give Isha the hint of finding out the truth from Trisha.

The coming episode will show viewers glimpses of the big truth. It will be revealed that Sudha is actually Isha’s real mother. And this truth will be known by Sameer, who is Sudha’s ex-husband. While Armaan will try to hide this truth of Veer being responsible for making Isha’s mother a werewolf, Isha will be determined to follow the clues got and get to her mother.

What will happen next?

