Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Esha learns unknown facts about her mother and gets to know that Trisha also knows something about the werewolves. Strategically, Mahendra enters Trisha’s house and starts to threaten her. Amidst all the push and pull, Trisha rolls down the stairs and falls on the floor. Trisha lies on the floor with blood coming from her head.

Now, in the coming episode, Sameer discovers that his wife Sudha is Esha’s Biological mother and was turned into a werewolf by Veer. He confronts Veer and this ends with Veer stabbing Sameer to death with a stake. However, Sameer comes back to life, saved by a mysterious ring that Sudha gave him. Esha is determined to find out everything she can about her birth mother but encounters dangerous warnings.

Is Esha’s life in some danger?

