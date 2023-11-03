Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad avoids Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) is proved innocent after the statement of Yashraj Baweja (Hrishikesh Pandey) saves him. As we know, Yashraj, the ex-husband of Jasleen found proof of his son’s activities being notorious, and decided to favour Angad who was wrongly accused in the case. This decision of Yashraj to save Angad, in spite of their family differences was touching to see.

With this, Angad and Sahiba are required to go home. The coming episode will see Angad asking Sahiba to come home for safety reasons. Sahiba will also accompany him. However, at home, all in the Brar family will start to ask Sahiba whether everything is now normal between them and that she is back to stay. However, Sahiba will tell the family that she is here to take care of Angad, and that she would leave when Angad is normal. This will hurt Angad a lot as he will think that even after his confession of love, Sahiba is behaving weirdly.

Angad will avoid Sahiba’s help in his day-to-day life. Angad will prefer to take help from his family and not Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 302 2nd November Written Episode Update

Yashraj provided proof against his own son Rumi, which helped prove Angad’s innocence. The court declared Angad to be innocent. The Brars thanked Yashraj. Jasleen had a hearty conversation with her ex-husband and realized her fault of leaving him when he did not have money.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.