Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Seerat (Roopam Sharma) has eloped with Garry (Tushar Dhembla), thinking that he will marry her and keep her in great spirits by giving her a lavish life. On the other hand, Santosh who has gotten to know of Seerat eloping has pressurized Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to take the place of Seerat as the bride and manage things till Keerat brings her sister back.

On the other hand, Seerat has high hopes for her life with Garry. She will urge Garry that they will get married at a temple and start their life. Seerat will look upbeat and in a happy mood. Garry on the other hand, will be laughing at Seerat’s misery and will tell himself that he is not in a mood to marry.

Seerat will want to marry Garry by wearing the same suit that she wore when she saw him for the first time.

Garry will on the other hand, start to think of ways to ditch Seerat.

How will Garry ditch Seerat?

