Teri Meri Doriyaann: Keerat helps Angad to escape

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists that have put the life of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) in danger. Above all, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) who has been a big-shot businessman with a good image, has found himself at the receiving end, with him being blamed for killing his own wife, Sahiba. As we know, Sahiba has been kidnapped by the psycho lover Rumi (Harsh Rajput). Angad who has gotten a sniff of this, has escaped from police custody in order to search for his wife. However, the police have ordered a shoot-at-sight for Angad, and this has made life difficult for Angad.

Angad who has been running to hide himself from police reached the vicinity of Sahiba’s parents’ house. He was identified by the neighbours of Sahiba and this created a big problem for Angad. With the police coming, Angad was on the brink of getting arrested once again. However, Angad who was hellbent on saving Sahiba, was forced to make a big move.

The coming episode will see Angad take Keerat (Prachi Hada) as hostage and will try to get out of the premises. In his quest to save himself from the police, Angad will tell the truth to Keerat. Angad will confide in Keerat that he believes that Sahiba is alive and that all is a plan of Rumi who has taken Sahiba captive. Keerat will be shocked to hear this and will place hope and trust in Angad. Angad will tell her that he loves Sahiba a lot and that he will fight till his last breath to save Sahiba.

Keerat will make it possible for Angad to escape from the police’s eyes.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 295 26th October Written Episode Update

Angad who was trying his best to get to Sahiba, heard his parents make the emotional announcement on the radio. His parents asked Angad to surrender to the police, thus avoiding the risk to his life.

Will Angad now be able to save Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.