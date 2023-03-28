Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) holding up a vengeance against Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). However, we saw him getting troubled when in his weak moment of being drunk, he got into Sahiba’s room at the wee hours of the night. While Sahiba’s innocence in the whole drama got proved, Akaalji forced Angad to ask for forgiveness from Sahiba. Also, Manmeet was humiliated by the Brar family for being mean with Sahiba.

The coming drama will see Sahiba decorating her room to celebrate a religious moment. Keerat who will be eager to meet Sahiba, will cook up a plan to meet Sahiba at the Brar house. She will don the disguise of a PT teacher, and will become a young Sardar guy. She will pull along Sahiba’s kid friends and will barge into the Brar house with the hope of meeting Sahiba.

Will the Brars allow the sisters to meet? Will Sahiba and Keerat have a moment of their own?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.