Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) future taking a major turn with her marriage happening with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria).

Angad has refused to give a room for Sahiba to stay at the house, as a result of which she has cleaned up the storeroom and is living there.

The coming episode will see Angad ordering his family and workers not to give food to Sahiba. So Sahiba will remain without food in her room. However, she will be tense for Seerat and will want to give a police complaint about her going missing.

She will go out at night to give a complaint. Angad on the other hand, will get to know that Sahiba has gone out. He will be angry and will be waiting for her.

However, when Sahiba will come, she will be tired and will faint in Angad’s arms.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.