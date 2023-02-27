Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Seerat (Roopam Sharma) eloping from the venue of the wedding, with Garry (Tushar Dhembla). Garry is happy that his brother’s wedding will come to a screeching halt. However, on the other hand, Santosh (Lubna Salim) suffers heartbreak, but Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Keerat reassure her that they will search for Seerat. However, they also get the news of Seerat running away with a man.

Moreover, when Jasleen will get to know the truth about Seerat eloping, tension will mount. The coming episode will see Jasleen forcing Santosh to get somebody else dressed up as the bride and get ready for marriage. Santosh will force Sahiba to become the bride. Sahiba and Keerat will refuse and will threaten to expose Santosh in front of all. However, Sahiba will eventually be emotionally bought by Santosh.

Soon, we will see Sahiba covering her face with her dupatta, entering the wedding venue, decked up as the bride. This will make the Brars happy.

What will happen next?

