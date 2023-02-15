Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging twists happening around the wedding of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Seerat (Roopam Sharma). As we know, the Roka ceremony is happening when it is announced that the next wedding muhurat for Angad and Seerat’s wedding is only after a year. This creates a problem for Santosh and she creates a fake situation where she is terribly ill.

Santosh’s illness will eventually force the Brars to fix the marriage date in the next three days’ time. The coming episode will see the Brars being in a happy state of mind after the muhurat has been fixed. Angad will be seen dancing with his brothers when Sahiba and Keerat will pass by. As we know, Santosh (Himanshi Parashar) and Keerat were forced by their father to enter the Brar house, so they took the disguise of the caterers who had come into the mansion.

Now, while dancing Sahiba who will be under a mask, will accidentally barge into a dancing Angad and will drop the glass tumbler down. Angad will not mind it and will hold her hand, thinking it to be a waiter and will dance with him. Sahiba will be in an awkward situation as she will not want her real identity to come out.

What will happen next?

