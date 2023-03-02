Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being forced to take the place of her sister at the wedding venue. With Sahiba being brought to marry Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria), we wrote about how Sahiba decided to come clean and expose her face to everyone.

Sahiba will be targetted by Angad and questioned. He will assume that she has done some harm to Seerat and will question her harshly. That will be when Sahiba will tell all that she is Seerat’s sister. Later the whole revelation will take place of Santosh and family telling all in the Mann family of having two more daughters. Angad will be shocked not to see Seerat as the bride.

When Sahiba will reveal the truth that Seerat never wanted to marry him, Angad will get wild and will threaten to call the police.

What will happen next? How will Angad take the decision of marrying Sahiba?

