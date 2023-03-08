Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) happening amid a lot of chaos. Angad believes that Sahiba has cheated him for his wealth. The Brar family with the exception of Drarji too believes the same.

Sahiba gets into the house to a pale welcome. However Drarji forces the ladies of the house to welcome the new bahu. Sahiba comes under threat immediately when she is asked to cut ties with her family. However, her fitting reply once again impresses the patriarch of the house. Brarji believes that Sahiba is pure and will surely be a good bahu to the house and a good wife to Angad.

The coming episode will see Sahiba facing her struggles in the Brar house with utmost confidence. She will not be given any room to stay in the house. Ultimately, she will choose a shabby and unclean store room for her shelter. She will be seen cleaning up the room and making it her house.

Will Sahiba’s positive attitude impress anyone in the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.