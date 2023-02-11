Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Seerat (Roopam Sharma) falling for Garry’s (Tushar Dhembla) smartness, good looks and influential status. However, her alliance has got fixed with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). Now the Brars have decided to have the Roka ceremony of Angad and Seerat at the Brar house the very next day.

The coming episode will see Seerat (Himanshi Parashar) doing all that will be needed for Seerat to look the best bride on the day. However, Sahiba will still feel sad about the humiliation that she would have faced at the hands of Angad. Sahiba’s father will be the one who will be very upset with Sahiba facing all the problems.

On the day of the roka, the Brars will welcome the Monghas well. However, Seerat will be in a double mind as to whether she needs to confide her love in Garry. She will be seen pproaching Garry by holding his hand during the event.

Will their closeness be noticed?

