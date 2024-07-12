Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: Akeer gets closer to Gurnoor; Angad and Gurnoor talk about another chance in love

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is headed towards its closure. The pre-climax phase of the show has created situations that have made Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) understand each other better. We have seen Angad helping Gurnoor breathe free by filing for divorce and getting away from Zoravar.

The upcoming episode will see Akeer accepting Gurnoor in a new way, and addressing her as Mamma Junior. Angad will be in a dilemma when Akeer will seek permission to call Gurnoor by that name. However, Gurnoor will give him the needed permission.

Further, in an argument with Manbeer, Gurnoor will tell her categorically that she has lost all her trust in marriage and will never marry again. Angad will question this thought process of Gurnoor and will ask her whether it is true. Angad will tell Gurnoor that he can see his reflection of the past in Gurnoor and will advice her to be happy. Angad will also give out indications that he too wants to seek happiness.

What will happen next? Will situations bring Angad and Gurnoor closer?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.