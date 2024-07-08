Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: Angad finds a motive; promises to help Gurnoor

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) saving Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) from the hands of Zoravar. As we know, Angad got to know of the abusive marriage that Gurnoor was part of, and how she escaped to live life. Angad got sad on hearing about Gurnoor’s past and vowed to help her.

The upcoming episode will see Angad and Gurnoor engaging in a more frank talk where Gurnoor will ask Angad whether he remembers Sahiba when he sees her. Angad will clarify that a lot of things in Gurnoor match with that of Sahiba, and hence he remembers her. However, he will also clarify that he knows that she is not Sahiba.

Angad will promise to help Gurnoor as a friend and guide in pursuing her singing. He will ask her to drop all her fear and go ahead and make a name in music. Angad will be seen telling Sahiba’s portrait about how he has found a motive to guide Gurnoor towards a good future as a singer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 555 7th July Written Episode Update

Gurnoor confessed to being in an abusive marriage with Zoravar. She told Angad about escaping from him. Angad felt sad for Gurnoor.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.