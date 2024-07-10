Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: Angad motivates Gurnoor to seek divorce from Zoravar; triggers Zoravar’s anger

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) admiring Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) with every benevolent act of his towards her. We saw Angad and Gurnoor getting into a heartfelt talk where Angad expressed his love for Sahiba and also spoke at length about how when he felt he would live happily with Sahiba, Sahiba’s death happened. Angad was also seen motivating Gurnoor to sign up for the singing contest and gain a name in singing which she is good at.

The upcoming episode will see Angad talking to Gurnoor about her need to be free now. Angad will motivate Gurnoor to go to Zoravar (Manoj Chandila) and seek divorce. As we know, Gurnoor was in an abusive marriage with Zoravar and wants to get rid of it.

Angad will accompany Gurnoor to meet Zoravar where Gurnoor will muster courage and ask Zoravar to sign the divorce papers so that she can be free from his clutches. However, Zoravar who has been madly in love with Gurnoor, will burn the documents and will tell Gurnoor that she will always be his property.

What will happen nexr?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.