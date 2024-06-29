Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: Gurnoor dresses up in a saree; Angad admires Gurnoor in the rain

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) preparing Akeer for his DastaBandi ritual. As per Gurnoor’s request, Akeer called Angad as his father and also agreed to get the DastarBandi done by Manbeer. Angad was grateful to Gurnoor for making this day happen.

The upcoming episode will see Gurnoor and Keerat bonding, where Keerat will remember her sister Sahiba. Angad will bond with Garry over an alcohol time wherein he will remember Sahiba. Gurnoor will wear a saree and will also make Keerat drape a saree.

Gurnoor will stand in the rain, admiring it while Angad will come to the place. He will silently stare at Gurnoor playing in the rain. Gurnoor will call Angad too to play in the rain. Angad will admire Gurnoor standing in the rain, as he will be more reminded of Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 546 28th June Written Episode Update

Angad was taken by surprise when Akeer addressed him as Papa. Angad will be in tears and will be happy. Akeer told Angad that Gurnoor asked him to respect his father.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.