Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: It’s a happy ending; Angad and Gurnoor get married

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the show getting close to its closure. We wrote about how Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) talked about giving love another chance. For Angad, he has lost Sahiba, the love of his life, but has found a liking for Gurnoor. As for Gurnoor, she respects Angad for being the person who made her free from her problems.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Zoravar trying to kidnap Gurnoor. Angad will fight for Gurnoor, but will get shot. Angad will be rescued, after which it will be an accepted love for both Angad and Gurnoor. The ending of the show will see Angad and Gurnoor marrying at the Gurudwara. It will be a happy ending for Teri Meri Doriyaann, which stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar.

As we know, the show recently saw the death of Sahiba, with which Angad and Sahiba’s beautiful bond was lost. The show later introduced Sahiba’s lookalike character Gurnoor, also played by Himanshi Parashar.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.