Teri Meri Doriyaann Serial Twist: Veer returns; auditions along with Gurnoor

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) getting drawn towards each other. We saw them having an awkward moment in the rain, where Gurnoor was playing and Angad joined her.

The upcoming episode will see Gurnoor planning to participate in the singing audition. The show will also see the return of Veer Singh Brar (Jatin Arora) into the show. Veer will be shown participating in the audition. He would have come out of the rehab centre a few weeks back. He will want the love and affection for his family, but will not go back to his family out of repentance. He will want to make a name for himself by singing.

Gurnoor and Veer will have a hit and miss situation at the audition. Both of them will do well and will be on the verge of getting selected for the competition ahead.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 548 30th June Written Episode Update

Angad got drawn more towards Gurnoor owing to her striking similarities with Sahiba. When she wore a saree and played in the rain, Angad joined her. They had an awkward moment as they held each other in the rain.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.