Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Garry get into a nasty fight

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Brar family being thrown out of their business and the palatial home. Yashraj Baweja and Garry prove a terror to them and have succeeded in acquiring their business and house. However, the Brar family have been protesting by sitting outside the mansion and refusing to go.

The coming episode will see the struggle of the Brar family as the elders and youngsters will feel the pressure of sitting in the heat, without any shelter. Amidst all this, Garry (Tushar Dhembla) will try to instigate the Brars by bringing his men to write on the property that it belongs to Yashraj Baweja. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will stop him from doing so. This will result in a huge brawl between Angad and Garry. Angad will ask his family not to interfere in their fight. Garry will humiliate Angad’s mother which will push Angad more to get into a physical fight with his own brother.

There will be bloodshed with both Angad and Garry injuring each other. While the people assembled will be shocked to see this brutal fight, it will be painful for the family members to see their own kids fighting.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.