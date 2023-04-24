Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba receive an order

Teri Meri Doriyaann will see Angad and Sahiba receiving an order from Akaalji.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) getting into a seven days deal within which Sahiba will expose the guy Seerat (Roopam Sharma) ran with. Sahiba has also got to know that the guy is none other than Garry (Tushar Dhembla). She confronted Seerat with the truth but got no confirmation from her. However, Sahiba confronted Garry and threatened to expose him.

Now the coming drama will see Vaisakhi being celebrated in the Brar house. Akaalji will be pleased with the way Sahiba will make delicious food as part of the celebration. However, Angad and Mandeep will continue to be cross with Sahiba and will ask her not to try and please the family.

Meanwhile, Akaalji will now want Angad and Sahiba to go together as a couple and do seva at the Gurudwara. He will instruct both of them to do so. On the other hand, Seerat will make a threatening call to Garry, asking him to come to the Gurudwara and do seva along with her.

Will Garry be exposed at the Gurudwara before Angad?

