Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba's growing bond with Simran

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad and Sahiba getting too close to Simran, the orphan kid. There is an intrigue being developed on this kid's real identity.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 13:16:13
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) meeting Simran at the marketplace. Simran is an orphan who lives in an orphanage in Ludhiana. Sahiba had got so attached to her that she had given her her contact number and had asked her to keep in touch. Sahiba and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will in the coming episode be seen getting ready to go to Simran’s orphanage as she has invited them to a program.

At the orphanage, Simran and her friends will be dancing when Sahiba and Angad will also join her in dancing. Later, Angad and Sahiba will talk to the orphanage warden to take Simran out for a while to have some snacks. At the Chaat centre, Simran will call Angad and Sahiba as her Prince and Princess.

As we know, there has been a promo that has been on air, which suggests that Simran belongs to the Brar family. And it will be Sahiba who will find out this truth.

As of now, there is an intrigue created over Inder trying to look for someone who was earlier in Patiala but now is in Ludhiana.

What is Simran related to the Brar family?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

