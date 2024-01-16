Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad asks Sahiba to break their relationship

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with a rift being created between Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) owing to the trust that Sahiba bears in Garry (Tushar Dhembla). The Brars have been celebrating Lohri festival, and the audience saw a big festival of sorts.

However, the belief that Angad has on Garry never getting changed, has affected his relationship with Sahiba.

The coming episode will see Angad pointing fingers at Garry for trying to ruin his company’s image. Sahiba, will however, continue to defend Garry and will tell Sahiba that he has changed. Angad will be in no mood to accept what Sahiba is saying.

We will see the rift between them getting bitter when Angad will point to Sahiba and their marriage being fake. He will tell Sahiba that she has to choose between him and the trust that she places on Garry.

Sahiba will be stunned when she will hear Angad asking her to go out of his life. Angad and Sahiba will be on the verge of telling the Brar family of their decision.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 376 15th January Written Episode Update

Sahiba convinced Angad to take part in the family Lohri celebration. Veer proposed to Keerat.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.