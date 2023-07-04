ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad getting furious over Sahiba at her complaint against Daarji. He will decide to divorce her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 13:45:09
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists coming the way of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). Initially, Sahiba suffered the loss of her shop when it was burned to ashes. Later, the injury to Angad troubled Sahiba a lot. It was followed by the fightback that she had in her house with regards to her studies. However, Sahiba had the strong support of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) in all this fightback. But now, she stands alone and confused and does not understand who is behind framing her in such a horrible way.

As we know, Daarji has been arrested by the police after a complaint has been registered by Sahiba for physical abuse on her by her family, especially Daarji. Even while Sahiba has been refusing to have given such a complaint, things have escalated and the image of the Brars has drastically come down.

Amidst all this, Angad has got visibly angry at Sahiba. The coming episode will see Angad being unable to get Daarji out on bail. With strong opposition coming from the women from NGOs, the Brars will find it tough to get Akaalji out.

Angad will feel helpless and will accuse Sahiba of all the misdeeds. When the thought of divorce will be opened up, Angad will say that he and Sahiba have never been a match and that he will wish to divorce her to set things right in his family.

OMG!!

What will happen now? Will Sahiba be able to prove her innocence?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

