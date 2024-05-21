Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad feels dejected; takes to alcohol

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being disappointed as they could not meet Akeer even after facing all the humiliations at the hands of Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). As we know, Akeer was sleeping and Diljeet refused to wake the kid from his slumber. He forced Angad and Sahiba to go out as their time was over.

Angad and Sahiba were drowned in grief and did not know how to react. Angad dropped Sahiba home and wandered into his loneliness.

The upcoming episode will see the Brar family being tense as Angad will not reach home even after the wee hours of the night. On the other hand, Angad will be seen seated in a bar, consuming alcohol to get a hold of his sorrow. He will remember the humiliation he faced at the hands of Diljeet. He will be worried for his son Akeer and will wonder what he can do to safeguard him as his father. Sahiba will also be worried about the news of Angad not reaching his house.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 507 20th May Written Episode Update

Diljeet forced Angad to wear the garb of a waiter. He made him do errands and also forced Manbeer to pick up broken glass pieces. Angad accepted all the humiliation to meet his son Akeer.

What will Angad do?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.