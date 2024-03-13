Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad fights for his survival

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) in a dire state of health and unable to walk. We saw Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) very heroically enter Seerat’s house and find out the whereabouts of Angad. Sahiba went to Angad’s room when Seerat (Roopam Sharma) was away. Angad and Sahiba had a teary reunion after which Angad asked Sahiba to go away. He also confided about Seerat’s plan of a plastic surgery on him.

Sahiba and Angad found a means to survive and run away from Seerat’s clutches. The coming episode will see Seerat seeing Sahiba and attacking her and making her unconscious. Seerat will await the arrival of the doctor who will conduct the plastic surgery.

Sahiba will regain consciousness, and Angad and Sahiba will try to make a plan to reach out to their family. Angad will take the coloured smoke that Seerat got for the celebration. He will make a rainbow pattern of colours and will send it out through the chimney so that the air outside clearly shows the pattern. Gurleen who will be there with Angad’s family, will notice the pattern of smoke in the air and will immediately identify that it is Angad who is doing so.

Angad and Sahiba will have a race against time as Angad will be put on the operation table for plastic surgery.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.