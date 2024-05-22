Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets a gun; plans to kill Diljeet

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) losing his cool when it came to tackling Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). As we know, Diljeet held possession of Akeer and did not allow Sahiba and Angad to meet their son. At this juncture, we saw Angad in a desperate situation as he visited a bar and took to drinking.

The upcoming episode will see Angad getting into a conversation with a few men in the bar who will provoke him to take to violence in order to get his son back. Angad will procure a gun and will determine himself to kill Diljeet. Angad, who will be fully inebriated, will not be in his senses when he will take the decision. But he will be hellbent that killing Diljeet as the best solution that he can get to save Akeer. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) will notice him on the road, with a gun. Sahiba and Garry will try to stop Angad.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 508 21st May Written Episode Update

Angad felt depressed as he did not have any way in which he could save his son Akeer. He went to a bar and took to drinking. The Brar family was worried for Angad. Sahiba also got to know about Angad not going home and started looking for him.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.