ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets protective of his mother

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad getting protective for his mother and asking his father to stay away from her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 12:45:16
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets protective of his mother 838796

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) yet again being targetted by the Brar family for hiding a big secret. This time, Sahiba knew of Simran’s father, but did not disclose it to Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and the family. We saw how Seerat (Roopam Sharma) exposed Sahiba’s flaw in front of the family when she told them about Sahiba knowing about Simran’s father. This will bring about a huge rift wherein Sahiba will be forced to tell the name. Sahiba will fear the worst between Inder and Manbeer and will admit that she knows the father but is forced not to tell his name. This will make Angad angry and he will compel her to come out with the truth.

The big revelation will happen with Inder revealing to his family that he is Simran’s father. This will hurt Manbeer and she will not be ready to buy Sahiba’s story that she did not know about Simran’s identity when she got her home. Sahiba will be accused of planning with Inder of bringing the child inside the house by keeping Angad unaware of the truth.

Also, when Inder will try to explain it to Manbeer, Angad will get protective of his mother and will accuse his father of cheating his mother.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva 838792
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes a big decision for Atharva
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir's well-being 838775
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir’s well-being
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past 838762
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi 838547
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja’s Haldi
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie 838543
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons 838787
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer 838780
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan decides to bail out Rajveer
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28 838770
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding 838764
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1 838763
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar 838592
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar
Read Latest News