Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets protective of his mother

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) yet again being targetted by the Brar family for hiding a big secret. This time, Sahiba knew of Simran’s father, but did not disclose it to Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and the family. We saw how Seerat (Roopam Sharma) exposed Sahiba’s flaw in front of the family when she told them about Sahiba knowing about Simran’s father. This will bring about a huge rift wherein Sahiba will be forced to tell the name. Sahiba will fear the worst between Inder and Manbeer and will admit that she knows the father but is forced not to tell his name. This will make Angad angry and he will compel her to come out with the truth.

The big revelation will happen with Inder revealing to his family that he is Simran’s father. This will hurt Manbeer and she will not be ready to buy Sahiba’s story that she did not know about Simran’s identity when she got her home. Sahiba will be accused of planning with Inder of bringing the child inside the house by keeping Angad unaware of the truth.

Also, when Inder will try to explain it to Manbeer, Angad will get protective of his mother and will accuse his father of cheating his mother.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

